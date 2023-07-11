Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ Is First Rap Album In 2023 To Top Billboard Charts

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape becomes the first rap album in 2023 to top Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. The release is the largest rap album debut of 2023 and the third-largest overall album debut of the year. In addition to the Top 200, Pink Tape also sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Album and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album Charts – giving Vert his third No. 1 album debut.

18 songs from Pink Tape also sit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Vert the 14th artist in chart history to bring him to 100+ career Hot 100 charted songs.

News of the new album’s success comes on the heels of the Grammy-nominated rapper’s announcement of his headlining Pink Tape Tour. Produced by Live Nation, Vert’s tour kicks off at The Armory in Minneapolis on October 21 with 15 additional shows across the US before wrapping up a hometown show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on November 22.

This will be the rapper’s first headlining tour since before the pandemic, when his Endless Summer tour hit 32 cities in North America in 2018.

LiL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center