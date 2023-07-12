Hipgnosis’ Hires Multiple Senior Execs, Announces The Departure Of Chief Music Officer Ted Cockle

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Song Management announced the addition of three senior executives along with the departure of Chief Music Officer, Ted Cockle.

The new additions include Danny Bennett, who joins as Executive Vice President; Sara Lord, who was named Executive Vice President Content Creation; and Patrick Joest, who has been to lead synchronization at the company.

Bennett, who is the son of the legendary crooner Tony Bennett, brings significant experience to his new role at Hipgnosis. He previously served as CEO/President of Verve Label Group, where he signed artists such as Jon Batiste.

Sara Lord joins Hipgnosis after a stint at Concord, where she helped to develop the Concord Art Prize.

Joest joined Hipgnosis in 2021 and brings more than two decades of experience, including stints at Warner and Sony, to his new role.

“Danny, Sara and Patrick have developed careers based on integrity and each has a proven track record of strong delivery,” Hipgnosis CEO/founder Mercuriadis said. “Danny brings a deep understanding of the new technologies that are a catalyst for success in today’s business. His arrival will better enable Hipgnosis to capitalize on countless untapped opportunities, thereby creating value to Hipgnosis funds and ushering in fresh, captivated audiences to our unparalleled collection of Songs.

Hipgnosis also announced the exit of Chief Music Officer, Ted Cockle.

“Given our decision to focus our marketing in the US, Ted Cockle, our Chief Music Officer, will not be moving long term with the Company. He’ll work on the transition to America over the coming weeks. I would like to thank Ted for all he has done for Hipgnosis and I hope there will be opportunities for Ted and Hipgnosis to work together again in the future,” Mercuriadis stated.