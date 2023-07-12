Succession Leads The Noms For The 75th Annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) — – The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were revealed today at the iconic Hollywood Athletic Club, showcasing storytelling, performances, and a diverse range of programming across various platforms.

As the long-running awards show marks its 75th year, the nomination announcements were hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherm.

This year’s nominations saw an impressive turnout, with the highest level of voter participation in Emmy history. The Academy boasts over 20,000 voting members who actively participated in the nomination process.

Leading the pack with an impressive 27 nominations is “Succession,” closely followed by “The Last of Us” with 24 nominations, “The White Lotus” with 23 nominations, and “Ted Lasso” with 21 nominations.

Among the nominations, a notable 38 first-time performers across various categories were acknowledged for their exceptional talent. Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Alan Ruck (“Succession”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), and Steven Yeun (“BEEF”) received well-deserved recognition.

In addition, several performers earned multiple nominations, including Murray Bartlett (“The Last Of Us” and “Welcome To Chippendales”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Family Guy”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary” and “Saturday Night Live”), Bill Hader (performance, directing, and writing for “Barry”), Sharon Horgan (performance and writing for “Bad Sisters”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets” and “The Last of Us”), Jason Sudeikis (performance and writing for “Ted Lasso”), and Ali Wong (“BEEF” and “Tuca & Bertie”).

“We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season,” said Scherma. “As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy’s 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content. We are honored to recognize those who have elevated the world’s favorite global medium.”