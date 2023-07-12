Live Nation Acquires The Opera House In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada announced the acquisition of the historic Toronto concert venue, The Opera House.

Originally opened in 1909 as a movie house, the Opera House was transformed into a concert venue in 1989 by the Ellinas family and has since gone on to host shows by internationally recognized artists such as Metallica, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine and Nirvana, among others.

Following the acquisition by Live Nation, the Ellinas family will continue to be involved in the venue’s operations.

“The success of this legendary venue is due to the support from our partners, promoters, artists, management and agents who trusted us with hosting their events over the years,” says Athena Ellinas-Towers, General Manager, The Opera House. “Most importantly our staff, those that are here with us today and those that have been here throughout the past. We are honored to have Live Nation Canada continue to bring the best in music, culture, and fan experiences to our historic venue for years to come.”

“We’re honored to add The Opera House to our venue portfolio in Canada,” says Wayne Zronik, President, Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “This venue has played an important role in shaping Toronto’s vibrant arts and culture scene and we’re eager to showcase the best of The Opera House and build on the legacy that the Ellinas family have built.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.