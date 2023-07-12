The Eagles Expand Their Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After high demand for tickets, The Eagles announced a slew of new dates for their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour now includes additional shows at Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, Ball Arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, State Farm Arena, and Xcel Energy Center.

For the tour, The Eagles, including Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey, son of founding member of the Eagles, Glenn Frey, will perform in each market until audience demand is met. According to Live Nation, based on demand, numerous additional tour stops will be announced in the coming weeks.

With more than 5 decades as a touring act, the Eagles have performed at more than 1,000 concerts around the world, generating ticket sales of more than 15 million over the course of their career.

As recording artists, The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, with six #1 albums, including the band’s seminal 1978 release Hotel California.

During their careers, The Eagles have earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.