The International Festival Forum Draws Record Levels Of Industry Support For 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — With the International Festival Forum just two months away, event organizers revealed that the conference is drawing a record level of support from industry players with more than 1,000 music festival professionals and booking agents expected to attend the event in 2023.

Along with the conference’s core booking agency partners, including CAA, WME, UTA, Wasserman Music, Primary Talent, ATC Live and X-ray Touring, Ticketmaster has signed on for 2023 as a platinum partner. Additionally, key European agencies such as FKP Scorpio, DEAG, Tysers and TVG Hospitality have been announced as associate partners for the conference this year.

“We’re thrilled to support IFF at their new location at Omeara. The event has gone from strength to strength, and we’re proud to sponsor as it grows,” says Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons.

The conference takes place from September 26-28 at a new location for 2023, Omeara in South London.

Programming for 2023 includes conference debates, lunches, dinners and private agency pop up offices with a schedule of live showcases that have previously seen early-stage performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Yonaka, Bob Vylan, Sam Ryder, Slaves, Raye, Black Midi, Loyle Carner, Dermott Kennedy, Shame and many more.

With over 500 professionals already confirmed to attend, the list of delegates for 2023 includes some of Europe’s top festival producers such as Live Nation, Superstruct, AEG Presents, All Things Live, Wacken, Good News, Greenhouse Talent, Di and Gi and many more.

Country partners on this year’s edition are Music from Ireland, Music Finland and The Spanish Wave, who will present an evening of music on Weds 27 September, while Music Venue Trust will program a United by Music show the following day.

“With IFF’s new location, and a summer season that’s marked a full recovery for the festival scene, we’ve never seen such widespread support for IFF before,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley. “Our team is humbled that so many major companies are stepping up to help make this our best edition yet.”

Information about the programming schedule and how to apply to attend the conference is available at: https://www.iff.rocks.