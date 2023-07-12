SoundExchange adds PayPal, Venmo For Monthly Artist Royalty Payments

(Hypebot) — SoundExchange has added PayPal and Venmo as royalty distribution payment options for creators globally alongside CashApp and Zelle.

“SoundExchange is the only collective to offer creators the option of receiving royalties via mobile payments apps on a monthly basis,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “We always strive to meet creators where they are and to simplify their payments/compensation/royalties. By adding PayPal and Venmo to our suite of mobile app payment options, we continue to show what’s possible when adopting technologies and tools that streamline the business of music for all creators.”

To sign up for either Paypal or Venmo, creators are encouraged to use SXDirect, which offers self-service opt-ins for all payment methods SoundExchange currently offers. For more information on how to use SXDirect there are step-by-step instructions here.

Bruce Houghton