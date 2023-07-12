Terrapin Station Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake In Live Event Producer Black Ink Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Terrapin Station Entertainment (Terrapin Station), a Sony Music Masterworks company specializing in family-friendly live events, sports venue entertainment and artist management, announced today a majority investment in Los Angeles-based production services company, Black Ink Presents (Black Ink).

A leader in turn-key solutions for music performances and experiential entertainment, Black Ink provides creative direction, design, and production management for concerts, tours, and other unique and immersive events nationwide. The company also produces “live-to-film” shows in which a full orchestra performs a film score live, synced with a screening of the film or other media.

Under the agreement, Black Ink’s CEO John Kinsner, CFO Alek Deva, and COO Mike Kasper will continue to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and work closely with Jonathan Shank, Founder and CEO of Terrapin Station, to develop and grow new live-to-film productions as well as a range of unique and innovative live experiences for IP-based entertainment, including concerts, immersive exhibits, and cruise entertainment. The expanded relationship between Shank and Black Ink builds on a long-running collaboration that includes Deal or No Deal Live and The Bob Marley One Love Experience.

Recent projects supported by Black Ink include Danny Elfman’s 2022 performances at Coachella and the infamous Hollywood Bowl; Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, featuring live singers, a big band orchestra, and media from The Judy Garland Show; and Disney’s Encanto in Concert, a large-scale live-to-film spectacular. Other productions include event screenings of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, the Disney animated films Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, the Elton John-inspired musical fantasy Rocketman, director Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Chicago, The Batman, The Evil Dead, The Goonies, and Ghostbusters.

Shank said, “I’ve collaborated with Black Ink on a wide range of projects, and they are tremendously creative and future-focused. They have strong knowledge of the intellectual property space, they’ve worked on a range of innovative projects, and they have a passion for finding new pathways. Their skill set, combined with Terrapin’s growing IP roster, will give us a solid foundation and further expand our presence in non-traditional entertainment.”

The relationship with Black Ink is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and agreements advancing Sony Music Masterworks’ growth as a multi-faceted global entertainment business. Investments by Sony Music Masterworks also include Backyard Cinema, an experiential cinema event producer; Culture Creative, a production and project management team specializing in developing site-specific and bespoke projects in unique heritage and landscape settings; Holland-based GEA Live, which designs, represents and produces shows and experiences based on prominent IP in music, film, television, anime, and gaming; The Luna Entertainment Group, the UK market leader of open-air, drive-in and pop-up cinema experiences; MAC Global, an award-winning, pan-regional concert promotion, talent management, events and production company based in Dubai; Proactiv Entertainment, the live event producer and promoter based in Barcelona, Spain; Raymond Gubbay Ltd., the music, dance & Light Trail/Lightscape promoter; RoadCo Entertainment, the New York-based producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences; Seaview, the Tony and Olivier award-winning media company with theater, film, TV, and digital verticals; and Senbla, the London-based producer/promoter of quality music, theater and immersive events, shows and festivals.