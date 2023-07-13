Marty Silverstone Named President of Global Sync At Primary Wave

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Primary Wave Music announced the promotion of Marty Silverstone to the role of President of Global Sync.

Silverstone, who is already a partner at Primary Wave, will continue to lead the company’s sync licensing business, both for catalog and contemporary songwriters, from Primary Wave’s Los Angeles offices.

With more than a decade at Primary Wave, Marty joined the firm as Sr. Creative Director and was promoted to VP/Head of Film & TV before being named SVP/Head of Sync in 2014.

As SVP/Head of Sync, Silverstone helped Primary Wave land placements in nine different Super Bowl commercials in the last three years alone. Those placements include Tina Turner’s “The Best” for Pringles, Kenny Loggins’ “I’m Alright” for Michelob Ultra, and Google Pixel licensing Missy Elliott’s “We Run This”- which samples the classic Primary Wave copyright “Apache.”

His resume also includes creative licensing roles at independent publisher North Star Media.

Originally from Montreal, he has a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University in Canada, where he conducted research and published papers on the Psychology of Popular Music. He also studied music production & engineering at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he remains a regular guest speaker.

“It’s been very rewarding to see Primary Wave’s growth over the years, and to have our sync department contributing at every turn,” said Silverstone. “I’m proud to continue leading the team, as we focus on developing new creative opportunities for our clients. It’s such an exciting time for our company and our industry.”

“Marty has been with us now for over 13 years. His leadership, knowledge of our catalog, relationships, and respect for all our clients and their song legacies makes me proud to announce this well-deserved promotion to President, Global Synch,” stated Primary Wave’s CEO & Founder, Larry Mestel.

“It’s been very rewarding to see Primary Wave’s growth over the years, and to have our sync department contributing at every turn,” said Silverstone. He goes on, “I’m proud to continue leading the team, as we focus on developing new creative opportunities for our clients. It’s such an exciting time for our company and our industry,” added Justin Shukat, President of Publishing at Primary Wave.