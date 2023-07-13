The ACM Announces New Hires And Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced a slate of new hires and promotions across multiple departments at the country music industry trade association.

The new hires include Kris Reyes, who was named Director, Finance and Operations and Kortney Toney, who has been hired as Manager, Programming & Community Engagement.

Promotions at the ACM include Libby Gardner who has been promoted to Senior Manager, Content & Editorial; Jesse Knutson has been upped to Senior Manager, Publicity & Media Relations; Haley Montgomery has been promoted to Senior Manager, Awards & Membership; Taylor Wolf has been promoted to Senior Manager, ACM Lifting Lives; and Alexis Bingham has been promoted to Coordinator, Events.

“The past year has been a truly historic one for the Academy, with extending the ACM Awards partnership with Amazon and moving the show to the Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters in Texas for its second year on Prime Video, bringing ACM Honors back to TV, moving our headquarters to Nashville and opening a world-class hub in Wedgewood Houston, and achieving record membership numbers for the Academy. The promotions announced today reflect the hard work that so many individuals put in to make the Academy stronger than it’s ever been,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Now that we’re firmly established in Nashville, we’re excited to continue to grow our team and support our staff to help fuel and further the momentum we built in 2022 and 2023 as we continue to work to further the genre, expand the audience and representation across the industry, and innovate as a leader in the Country Music space.”