Dead & Company Help To Raise $3.1 Million For MusiCares And The Cornell 2030 Project

ITHACA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company were the featured performers at a benefit concert that helped to more than 3 million dollars to support the Recording Academy’s MusiCares organization and the Cornell 2030 Project.

The concert, which took place at Cornell University’s famed Barton Hall, took place on May 8th in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,000 fans and was produced by Dan Berkowitz, Jon Fordin, and Olivia Miller for 100X Hospitality in conjunction with Activist Artists Management, Mark Dowley, and Rob Klein.

The show helped to raise $3.1 million to support MusiCares mission of providing a critical safety net of health and welfare services for the music industry as well as the Cornell 2030 Project, in which researchers combine science, scholarship, and innovation to develop climate-change solutions. Each non-profit will receive nearly $1.5 million to advance their respective missions.

The concert also marked the anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s iconic 1977 concert at Cornell that also took place on May 8th. The concert, which was part of The Dead’s legendary Spring Tour, is considered by many fans to be the best show of the tour if not the Grateful Dead’s best ever concert.

Dead & Company are currently in the very final stages of the band’s standing room only “Final Tour” that will wrap up eight years of touring this weekend (Friday, July 14th, Saturday, July 15th, and Sunday, July 16th) at Oracle Park in San Francisco.