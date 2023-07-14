NetEase Cloud Music Partners With Chinese Entertainment Company Ryce Entertainment

HANGZHOU, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese streaming music platform NetEase Cloud Music announced the formation of a strategic partnership agreement with the prominent Chinese entertainment company RYCE Entertainment.

The deal will bring an expanding portfolio of RYCE Entertainment’s music catalog to NetEase Cloud Music with a 30-day initial launch rights to distribute new additions to the catalog under the latest terms of the Agreement.

Additionally, the two companies will work together to promote RYCE Entertainment’s roster of artists and music catalog in China, through synergies in music production and distribution.

Since its founding in 2021, RYCE Entertainment has had its eye on expanding Chinese music to international artists. The company’s catalog includes Jackson Wang, Amber Liu, Tablo, PSY.P, Caelan Moriaty, Oscar Wang, AnsrJ and Renyu Zheng, among others.