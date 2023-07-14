Rami Mohsen Named MD Of Sony Music Middle East

DUBAI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — Radio and label industry veteran Rami Mohsen has been appointed as Managing Director of Sony Music’s Middle East division.

Moshen brings more than two decades of relevant experience to his new role at Sony and will be tasked with overseeing strategy and operations for the label group’s regional office.,

“We are delighted to welcome Rami to the Sony Music Middle East team,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development Asia and Middle East. “With his progressive outlook on industry trends, a deep passion for artistry, and decisive leadership style, Rami is well-positioned to take Sony Music Middle East to new heights. His track record in business and market strategy will be invaluable in meeting the evolving demands of the industry and showcasing the diverse range of sounds and traditions that make the region’s music landscape one-of-a-kind.”

“I feel honored to be joining Sony Music Middle East and embarking on this new chapter,” added Rami Mohsen, Managing Director, Sony Music Middle East. “The region’s music culture holds a special place in my heart, and we have exceptional musicians and performers whose artistry deserves to be recognized worldwide. My priority is to celebrate and preserve this unique musical heritage while ushering in a fresh wave of music and creativity. With the talented team at Sony Music Middle East, our ambition is to create musical experiences that resonate not only locally, but also on a global scale.”

Rami began his career at Egypt’s first private radio station Nogoum FM, where he rose through the ranks to become Network Director of Nogoum FM & Nogoum FMTV. While at Nogoum, he managed radio programming, music production, and operations. He also launched the NRP production unit which allowed in-house creation of content which led to the launch of Nogoum Records, which is now one of the leading labels in the MENA region.

His resume also includes roles at Spotify, where he was Head of Music – Middle East, North Africa & South Asia.