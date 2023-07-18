Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Beastie Boys’ Mixmaster Mike Joins Godsmack And Staind’s North American Tour In A Last Minute Lineup Change

(CelebrityAccess) — Godsmack and Staind announced that the San Antonio-based metal band Nothing More has dropped out of its support role on the upcoming co-headline tour.

“Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, @nothingmorerock had to back out of our summer tour lineup last minute,” a rep from Godsmack shared via social media.

Stepping in to fill out the lineup following Nothing More’s exit, Godsmack announced that the Beastie Boys’ Mixmaster Mike will join the tour.

“The good news is our boy @mixmastermike of the @beastieboys was able to jump on board with us and @staind for most of the summer run,” the statement from Godsmack continued.

The tour kicked off Tuesday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Missouri on July 18 with dates extending through October when the tour concludes at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec.

