TikTok And Warner Expand Licensing Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group and the TikTok, the short form video sharing website, announced an expanded partnership that will see music from WMG’s artists and songwriters made available for use by TikTok users.

The deal expands on a previous agreement between the two companies and licenses the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, WMG and TikTok will explore new ways to monetize and promote the label groups’ artists and songwriters while providing them with an additional promotional springboard to reach new fans on multiple fronts, including merch, digital goods, and ticketing.

“We are happy and excited for our next chapter together with TikTok. Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and TikTok’s users,” stated WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

“We are very excited to partner with Warner Music Group to create a shared vision for the future in which artists, songwriters, music fans, and the industry can all benefit from the power of discovery on TikTok platforms,” added Should Chew.