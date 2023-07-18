Yendi Rodriguez Named VP Of Creative & Songwriter Services At Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the elevation of longtime team member Yendi Rodriguez to the role of Vice President, Creative and Songwriter Services, U.S. Latin/

In her new role at SMP, Rodriguez will oversee the music publisher’s U.S. Latin roster with emphasis on career development, talent discovery, creative collaboration and song placements.

In addition, she will also continue to coordinate with Sony’s other divisions, including administration and synch to further advance songwriter service efforts.

Based in Miami, Rodriguez will report to President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin, Sony Music Publishing Jorge Mejia.

Rodriguez began her career as an intern at EMI in 2012 before joining the label in an administrative role, working in both synch and A&R. In 2017, she was named manager of Creative.

“Music has always been my passion and it is an honor to be working alongside the best songwriters in the business. Contributing to their growth and success is a dream come true. I am incredibly grateful to Jorge Mejia and Sony Music Publishing for the opportunity,” said Rodriguez.

“Ever since we started working together more than a decade ago, Yendi has proven time and again that she is an invaluable resource for our Sony Music Publishing Latin operation. I am thrilled therefore for this very well-deserved promotion which will only enhance our most excellent team,” added President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin, Sony Music Publishing Jorge Mejia.