YG, Tyga and Saweetie Announce ‘Str8 To The Klub’ North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Global music stars YG, Tyga, and Saweetie have announced their upcoming fall 2023 Str8 To The Klub Tour. The trio will play 14 arena shows in 13 North American cities starting September 21 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and finishing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 22. The trek will include stops in San Francisco, Tucson, Las Vegas, Dallas, Vancouver and more.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 21) at 10 am local time at str8totheklub.com.

This is YG’s second headlining tour this year following his winter 2023 Red Cup Tour and Tyga’s and Saweetie’s first-ever headlining tour. Last month, YG and Tyga released the single “West Coast Weekend” with Blxst, which has amassed over 4.3 million streams on Spotify and over 5 million views on YouTube.

Compton-native YG is a multi-Platinum rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has landed four consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. His 2022 album, I Got Issues debuted at the top of the rap albums chart.

Grammy-nominated artist Tyga’s last album, Legendary, was certified gold in its first week and shortly after went Platinum with over five billion streams in under a year.

Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie has accumulated over four billion streams from her chart-topping hits such as RIAA the triple Platinum “My Type” and double Platinum “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat, which was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

YG, Tyga & Saweetie Sk8 To The Klub Tour 2023 Dates:

Sept 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center

Sept 27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Sept 29 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Oct 4 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct 5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct 6 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum