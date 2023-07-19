Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Music Publishing
Brandon Wisham Signs Publishing Deal With The Core Entertainment, Warner Chappell Music & Bailey Zimmerman

Brandon Wisham Signs Publishing Deal With The Core Entertainment, Warner Chappell Music & Bailey Zimmerman

Brandon Wisham (Photo: IG Official / @brandonwishamofficial)
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
11 0

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Entertainment, Warner Chappell Music (WCM), and Country music artist Bailey Zimmerman have joined forces to sign a global publishing deal with singer/songwriter Brandon Wisham.

Zimmerman discovered the Georgia-born Wisham on social media, and the pair formed a friendship – prompting Wisham to move to Nashville and begin his professional music journey.

Wisham began collaborating with Zimmerman and landed the song “Pain Won’t Last,” which appeared on his debut full-length debut, Religiously: The Album.

WCM Nashville President and CEO Ben Vaughn said, “From the first listen of the songs that Brandon had written, we knew he had a head-turning voice, and we wanted to join his team. We’re extremely proud to be partnering with Bailey and the team at The Core as we welcome Brandon into the WCM family.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now