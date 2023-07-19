Creed Officially Reforms To Headline Concert Cruise In 2024

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — After weeks of relentless teasing on social media, alt-rock icons Creed officially announced plans to reform to headline the Summer of ’99 Concert Cruise.

Set for April 18-22, 2024, the cruise will embark from Miami and sail to Nassau in the Bahamas before returning to the U.S. On board will be a cast of alternative rock veterans with a lineup that includes Creed, 3 Doors Down, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, Tonic, Buckcherry, The Verve Pipe, Tantric Dishwalla, Vertical Horizon, and Nine Days.

The cruise will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and will also feature The Power Hour with Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein.

Creed’s performance on the cruise will mark the band’s first live show since they went on hiatus in 2013. As of yet, there’s been no word on new music or any other live shows from Creed but the band was famously working on a fifth album when they parted ways a decade ago.

Creed’s lineup includes Scott Stapp on lead vocals; Mark Tremonti on guitar and backup vocals; Scott Phillips on drums; and bassist Brian Marshall.