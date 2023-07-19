Harbourview Equity Partners Acquires Blackbear’s Publishing Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — HarbourView Equity Partners, the private equity-backed HarbourView Equity Partners founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced it has agreed to acquire purchase select recorded assets and the publishing catalog of singer, songwriter, and producer Blackbear.

The deal includes compositions such as “IDFC,” “Hot Girl Bummer,” and the double-platinum certified “Do Re Mi,” among others.

Since his debut in the middle of the last decade, Blackbear has made a name for himself with his crossover hip hop sound and relatable lyrics. His collaborators include Pharell Williams, Linkin Park, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, and 2 Chainz and he has co-write credits on hits such as Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend.”

“This catalog provides unflinching honesty offering an insight into difficult life journeys that many global fans can relate to. This transparency creates a powerful sense of unity mobilizing his mission of inspiring his audience to be unapologetically themselves. His brilliant artistry has opened doors for him to work with artists such as Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, and Machine Gun Kelly. We are ecstatic to work with Blackbear and his team to make a further positive impact through authenticity,” stated Harbourview’s Sherrese Clarke Soares.