Bandsintown Passes 80M Registered Live Music Fans, 589K Artists

(Hypebot) — Top global live music discovery platform Bandsintown announced today that it has passed 80 million registered users, an increase of 10 million in the last year. The rise reflects the platform’s growing popularity with passionate live music fans as they return to live shows in record numbers.

Bandsintown’s proprietary algorithm delivers 1.5 billion personalized event recommendations to fans yearly.

In addition to the increase to 80 million users, 589,000 registered artists now use the free Bandsintown For Artists platform to build audiences, engage fans, and market merch, music, and tickets to 1.5 million shows yearly.