Coldplay Announces European Stadium Run For 2024

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After selling out their European stadium run, which concluded with four shows in Amsterdam, Coldplay announced a new round of European dates for 2024.
Coldplay’s 2024 European stadium run will include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, along with their first return to Rome in two decades and their first performance in Budapest since 2008.
The tour builds on the success of Coldplay’s touring since the launch of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March 2022. Since then, the band has sold more than 7.5 million tickets around the world.
The band’s 2024 European dates kick off on June 8th at Olympic Stadium in Athens and wraps on August 29th and 30th with a pair of shows at Croke Park in Dublin.
The presale will start at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.
JUNE 2024
8: Athens – Olympic Stadium
12: Bucharest – Arena Națională
16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna
22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium
JULY 2024
12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico
20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena
28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion
AUGUST 2024
15: Munich – Olympiastadion
17: Munich – Olympiastadion
21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
29: Dublin – Croke Park
30: Dublin – Croke Park