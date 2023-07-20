Coldplay Announces European Stadium Run For 2024

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After selling out their European stadium run, which concluded with four shows in Amsterdam, Coldplay announced a new round of European dates for 2024.

Coldplay’s 2024 European stadium run will include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, along with their first return to Rome in two decades and their first performance in Budapest since 2008.

The tour builds on the success of Coldplay’s touring since the launch of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March 2022. Since then, the band has sold more than 7.5 million tickets around the world.

The band’s 2024 European dates kick off on June 8th at Olympic Stadium in Athens and wraps on August 29th and 30th with a pair of shows at Croke Park in Dublin.

The presale will start at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.

JUNE 2024

8: Athens – Olympic Stadium

12: Bucharest – Arena Națională

16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna

22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

JULY 2024

12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion

AUGUST 2024

15: Munich – Olympiastadion

17: Munich – Olympiastadion

21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

29: Dublin – Croke Park

30: Dublin – Croke Park