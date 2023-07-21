Brandon Creed Launches Good World Management

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Brandon Creed is set to depart from Full Stop Management (FSM) and embark on a new venture by launching his company, Good World Management (GWM), effective August 1.

Creed will be accompanied by an impressive roster of artists, including Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Orville Peck, Charlotte Lawrence, Emile Haynie, Jake Wesley Rogers, Brett McLaughlin, and Tame Impala (co-managed with Jodie Regan) as they transition to GWM.

His long-time top lieutenant, Dani Russin, and a team comprising Anika Capozza, Tyler Reymore, and Emma Anderson will assist him in a leadership position.

Reflecting on his time at FSM, Creed expressed his gratitude, “The last six years at Full Stop have been a highlight of my career, and working alongside Jeffrey and Irving Azoff has been an incredible experience,” says Creed. “I’m grateful for their love, support and longtime friendship, and I look forward to more ventures with them in the future.”

“The world is much better with Brandon in it, so the name of his new venture is utterly appropriate,” commented Jeffrey Azoff. “We’re very excited for him, and we are in his corner for life.”