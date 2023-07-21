Why TikTok Launching A Music Streaming Service Matters So Much

(Hypebot) — We’ve heard whispers in the industry of TikTok launching its own music streaming service for a while now. Finally, they’ve just rolled out the first iterations of it in select markets. What’s the big deal? Find out everything we know about it right here.

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

Here’s the rundown…

Everything you love about music discovery on TikTok is now available in TikTok’s newest endeavor into the music streaming world, their own premium music streaming service appropriately dubbed, “TikTok Music”. With this app, users will get access to a “full catalog of music from thousands of labels and artists, uninterrupted ad-free listening and a download function for listening offline”.

Although currently only available in Brazil and Indonesia, this is still an exciting new development. In addition, according to Music Biz Worldwide, new users signing up to TikTok Music in these territories get a one-month free trial of the new streaming service.

What’s the big deal?

One of the biggest differences between this service and all its competitors is TikTok Music gives its users the ability to connect their existing TikTok account, introducing the ability to stream, share and download full versions of their favorite viral TikTok songs, right in TikTok Music. If there’s an addicting track on TikTok you just can’t get enough of, you can now find it on TikTok Music and stream until your heart’s content.

Aside from this unique addition, the’ve also announced there will be many other cool features within the app as well, like swipe-based music discovery and more. This new service is making a splash among its competitors, so we’re excited to see how it evolves over time as well as how it affects artists and labels along the way.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for more to come…