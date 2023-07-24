Nancy Jones Presents Fundraising Check To Huntsville Police Department

HUNTSVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nancy Jones, widow of the late George Jones, in partnership with Concerts 4 A Cause, The Wounded Blue, and the Von Braun Center (VBC), presented a fundraising check to benefit the family of Officer Garrett Crumby following his death and Officer Albert Morin who was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday (March 28).

Once Jones heard the news, she wanted to utilize the high-profile tribute concert. Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones, planned for April 25, 2023, to honor her late husband and her connections within the music industry to raise money to support both officers and their families. The fundraiser sold the guitars autographed by Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Wynonna, Dierks Bentley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and many others. Additionally, a pair of front-row tickets to the concert were auctioned off with support from 93.3 NASH Icon.

“I am beyond thankful for the friendships I have with so many artists who agreed to sign guitars to help raise this money,” said Jones. “Everyone did their part, and we did the right thing here. I hope this money will help these families not have to worry about some of the day-to-day bills that put a burden on you when you are dealing with health and tragic situations.”

Police Chief Kirk Giles accepted the fundraiser proceeds of more than $80,000 on behalf of Officer Albert Morin and fallen Officer Garrett Crumby’s family.

“The outpouring of love from our community was overwhelming following the death of Officer Garrett Crumby and the critical wounding of Officer Albert Morin.” Chief Giles said. “Thank you to Nancy Jones, the artists, these organizations, and everyone who donated to support Officer Crumby’s family and Officer Morin following this tragic shooting.”

Jones connected with Concerts 4 A Cause, a non-profit that works to bring hope and inspiration through music, to help facilitate the fundraiser.

“Concerts 4 A Cause was established to do this very thing,” said Josh Bleidt, Concerts 4 A Cause Founder. “We raise money and help those in need through music events and the artists’ giving hearts. We pulled this guitar promotion together within 48 hours with an idea, and it worked. Today, we are helping two families of law enforcement. Tomorrow it may be a veteran or a child. We are happy we can do our part by bringing some financial relief to these families.”

To help spread the word nationally about the fundraiser, Jones contacted The Wounded Blue, whose mission is to improve the lives of injured and disabled law enforcement officers.

“The Wounded Blue is proud to have played a role in the amazing Country Music event that raised funds for the family of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby’s family, who was tragically gunned down and for Officer Albert Morin, who was also shot and critically injured,” said Randy Sutton, The Wounded Blue Founder and Chairman. “The law enforcement community shall honor the kindness and compassion shown by Nancy Jones in her quest to help these families.”

The Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones concert brought many exceptional artists together for an amazing night celebrating country music, including Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Aaron Lewis, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, Jamey Johnson, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley and others.

“We knew an event of this caliber would be very successful – not just for the VBC, but for the entire City of Huntsville and North Alabama – because it would attract thousands of people to our community who love listening to music by the great George Jones,” said Steve Maples, Von Braun Center Executive Director. “This sold-out concert was one of the top five highest-grossing events ever held in the VBC’s 48-year history and had an estimated economic impact of over $1.2 million; however, the amazing generosity of Nancy and her team to our local law enforcement is what will make this one of the most legendary events to be held in Huntsville.”