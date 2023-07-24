Paramore Postpones Multiple Shows Due To Illness

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Paramore has postponed multiple upcoming shows after a member of the band’s touring party came down with an undisclosed illness.

Paramore initially canceled the band’s scheduled performance in San Francisco, which was pushed back to August 7th.

On Sunday, Paramore announced that the remainder of the shows scheduled for this week will also be impacted, including Monday’s show at in Seattle, which will now take place on August 9th.

Additionally, Tuesday’s show in Portland is now scheduled for August 10th and Thursday’s show in Salt Lake City is now scheduled for August 13th.

The band apologized for the schedule change and its impact on fans who were hoping to see the band perform.

“We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon,” a rep for the band stated.