Pitchfork Music Festival Evacuated Due To Dangerous Weather

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival was brought to a halt on Saturday night when the festival was evacuated due to the approach of potentially dangerous weather.

According to the Chicago Tribune, festival organizers told fans to exit the festival and seek shelter at approximately 5 PM on Saturday night as a line of thunderstorms swept through the region.

“Due to dangerous weather conditions, Pitchfork Fest is evacuating,” organizers said in a now-del. “Please calmly and quickly leave the festival grounds and find shelter nearby.”

Fortunately, organizers were not forced to cancel the remainder of the event for the night and fans were allowed to re-enter the festival grounds a short time later.

The three day festival, which took place at Chicago’s Union Park, featured a lineup that included Bon Iver, Big Thief, The Smile, and Illuminati Hotties, among others.

Other acts on the bill include Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Ric Wilson, Rachika Nayar, Koffee, Kelela, Julia Jacklin, Yaya Bey, Soul Glo, Killer Mike, Jockstrap, Florist, 700 Bliss, and Sen Morimoto.