GEMA Acquires Music Identification Developer SoundAware

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German performance rights organization GEMA announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the digital music and media recognition developer SoundAware Group.

Following the acquisition, SoundAware, which is based in the Hilversum, Netherlands, will continue to operate as an independent entity under the GEMA aegis.

According to GEMA, the acquisition of SoundAware’s technology will allow GEMA to further enhance its licensing and distribution processes and expand its service offering.

“The investment in a future-oriented technology is a decisive step for GEMA on the way to becom-ing a powerful digital collecting society,” stated GEMA’s Dr. Harald Heker.

“We are convinced that the potential of our monitoring technology is far from exhausted. With GEMA as a strong partner, we want to develop new digital services for the music industry based on this technology and distribute them internationally,” added SoundAware founder Harold de Groot.