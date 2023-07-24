Sphere Entertainment Details The Sphere At Venetian Resort’s Advance HOLOPLOT Audio System

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead the launch of The Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas this fall, Sphere Entertainment shared the details on the innovative venue’s advanced sound system.

Billed as the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system Sphere Immersive Sound will use HOLOPLOT’s 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis technology to create a highly controlled soundscape that Sphere Entertainment claims will ensure that every seat in the house has crystal clear sound.

The audio system includes 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers, which are all concealed behind the Sphere’s 160,000 square foot interior LED display pane to deliver uniform audio without interfering with sight lines.

“Sphere Immersive Sound is a cornerstone of the custom-designed technology that will make Sphere unlike any venue, anywhere in the world, providing audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest, no matter where they are seated. Creating this experience required us to go far beyond existing audio technology, and in HOLOPLOT we found a partner at the forefront of innovation to help achieve our vision and truly transform what is possible with audio,” stated David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

“The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experiences in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation,” added U2’s The Edge.

The Sphere at The Venetian Resort is slated to open on September 29 when U2 launches a 25-show residency called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.