True Tickets Announces Integration With Apple Wallet

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing platform True Tickets announced the services’ integration with Apple Wallet, allowing fans to securely store and access their digital tickets.

True Tickets will unveil its Apple Wallet integration to select clients August 6-9 at the Tessitura Learning and Community Conference (TLCC 2023), with a broader release planned for the near future, the company said.

According to True Tickets, partner venues will be able to control which tickets are made available within Apple Wallets and ticketholders who enable notifications within Apple Wallet will receive push notifications directly to their devices, keeping them informed on updates or changes to an upcoming show.

“The performing arts organizations we work with have long wanted to allow their patrons to add digital tickets to their Apple Wallets. Before, this would have meant sacrificing their ability to know who is sitting in their seats and how they got that ticket,” said Kirk Mortensen, Head of Product at True Tickets. “Giving our customers the convenience of Apple Wallet while still helping them build relationships with previously unknowable audience members and ensuring those patrons aren’t exploited by bad actors is a great achievement by our top-notch team of engineers.”

“We’re constantly striving to bring our technological expertise together with a deep understanding of our customers’ needs,” Mortensen continued. “This new Apple Wallet capability is just the latest example of how that approach allows us to innovatively solve problems with the ticketing experience for our clients and their patrons.”

“This step should further solidify True Tickets’ place in the ticketing industry by empowering venues with cutting-edge digital solutions,” he said. “To see this coupled technology solution become a reality is truly exciting, and I look forward to seeing how Smith Center patrons will be able to leverage it,” added Myron Martin, President and CEO of The Smith Center in Las Vegas.