Brett Goldstein Announces His First Headlining Stand-Up Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director Brett Goldstein announced plans for his first live standup tour of North America this fall.

Goldstein’s ‘Second Best Night of Your Life Tour’ kicks off at Denver’s Buell Center on October 5th with dates across the U.S. before wrapping at Portland’s Keller Auditorium on November 30th.

The Live Nation-produced tour includes multiple shows in New York City, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., and Sacramento.

Tickets will be available on presale this Wednesday, July 26 at 10AM local followed by the general on sale Friday, July 28 at 10AM local.

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

*Not a Live Nation date.