Report: Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly was hospitalized on Sunday night after collapsing during a night out in Los Angeles with friends.

According to TMZ, Kelly is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles for multiple blood clots and that she was “in and out of consciousness” in the hospital.

ABC news reported that a source close to Kelly said that doctors found multiple blood clots near vital organs.

Kelly, who won two Grammy Awards in 2019, is best known for hits such as “Should’ve Been Us” and “Nobody Love.”

Kelly is slated to release her latest EP, “Tori” later this month and she’s scheduled to perform at an album release party at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 28th.