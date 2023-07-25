Registration Open For The ESA’s Crowd Safety Symposium

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Event Safety Alliance announced that the Crowd Safety Symposium will take place in Houston this November, ahead of the Event Safety Summit.

Set for November 5 & 6, the two-day Crowd Safety Symposium will cover four fundamental aspects of crowd safety and attendees will learn techniques for planning and managing safe pedestrian flows in crowded places at every stage of an event.

Registration is now open for the 2023 Crowd Safety Symposium is now open, though seating for the symposium is limited.

Registration for the annual Event Safety Summit is also now open. The annual event runs from November 7-9 and will bring together professionals from around the globe and across the entertainment, sports, and corporate event industries to discuss all aspects of safety, security, and health at live events.

For 2023, the Summit offers a lineup of presentations, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities and for those who can’t attend in person, virtual event passes are available as well.

For more information, check: https://www.eventsafetyalliance.orgR