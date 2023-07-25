Greensky Bluegrass Chart Their 2023 Fall Tour

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CelebrityAccess) — Greensky Bluegrass revealed the dates for their upcoming fall tour, which kicks off on October 6th at the Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama.

For the tour, Greensky Bluegrass will be supported on select dates by the Infamous Stringdusters, and Lindsay Lou.

Ahead of their fall tour, Greensky Bluegrass is lined up for a series of summer shows, including a return to Colorado’s Front Range for two shows each at the Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September in addition to several shows throughout the Western US and East Coast.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” stated Greensky Bluegrass’s Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

Aug 03 @ Pepsi Amphitheater | Flagstaff, AZ*

Aug 04 @ The Amp at LC Park | Grand Junction, CO*

Aug 05 @ Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT*

Aug 06 @ Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT*

Aug 08 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT (SOLD OUT)

Aug 09 @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT#

Aug 11 @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival | Edmonton, AB

Aug 12 @ Abeyance Bay | Rexford, MT

Aug13 @ Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival | Alta, WY

Aug 16 @ Marymoor Live | Seattle, WA@

Aug 17 @ PDX Live | Portland, OR@

Aug 18 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR@

Aug 19 @ Britt Festival Pavilion | Jacksonville, OR

Sep 02 @ Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC

Sep 03 @ Rhythm & Roots Festival | Charlestown, RI

Sep 09-10 @ All In Music Festival | Indianapolis, IN

Sep 13 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 14 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 15 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO**

Sep16 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO^^

Oct 06 @ Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL

Oct 07 @ 3 Sisters Festival of Bluegrass | Chattanooga, TN

Oct 08 @ Riverfront Revival | Charleston, SC

Nov 01 @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, NV

Nov 02 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA***

Nov 03 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA***

Nov 04 @ The Bellwether | Los Angeles, CA***

Nov 07 @ Tower Theatre | Oklahoma City, OK^^^

Nov 09 @ The Heights Theater | Houston, TX^^^

Nov 10 @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX^^^

Nov 11 @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ | Dallas, TX^^^

Nov 12 @ The Espee | San Antonio, TX^^^

Nov 15 @ JJ’s Live | Fayetteville, AR^^^

Nov 16 @ Minglewood Hall | Memphis, TN^^^

Nov 17 @ Sanger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS^^^

Nov 18 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA^^^

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

* w/ Amanda Shires

# w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

@ w/ The Wood Brothers

** w/ the Teskey Brothers

^^ w/ Sierra Ferrell

*** w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

^^^ w/ Lindsay Lou