Phish Announce Two Fundraising Shows At SPAC To Benefit Northeast Flood Victims

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced plans to perform a pair of special shows to raise funds to help the citizens of Vermont and Upstate New York recover in the wake of heavy flooding.

The two concerts will take place at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 25 and 26.

Communities across the region were inundated by historic levels of rain and flooding earlier this month.

100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will go to support The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund, which will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and non-profits. The Recovery Fund will support both shorter term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects.

Launched by Phish in 1997 to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, The Waterwheel Foundation has been working to make positive changes for more than two decades.

Phish are in the middle of their 2023 summer tour that includes a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 28–August 5). The tour will conclude with the band’s traditional Labor Day weekend performances at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 29 at 10AM ET. Travel packages will be available and go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 9AM ET.