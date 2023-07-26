HOORAE Media’s Raedio Sign Three Publishing Acts – Patrick Paige II, Ego Ella May & Flwr Chyld

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Raedio, the “audio everywhere” company under HOORAE Media, has announced the addition of three new publishing acts to its growing artist roster. Patrick Paige II, Ego Ella May, and Flwr Chyld will be part of Raedio’s all-in-one ecosystem, including a record label, music supervision, and podcasts.

“We’re excited to help develop and elevate the newest members of the Raedio family while preserving their artist autonomy, which lies at the heart of our mission to support the overall growth of artist’s careers by exposing them to our diverse ecosystem,” says Christina “Xtina” Prince, General Manager (GM) of Raedio. “Each artist brings a unique sound and incredible talent to the table that we will help cultivate and showcase to a wider audience.”

Paige started his music career at an early age. He’s since teamed up with Syd Bennett and Matt Martin to form Grammy-nominated band The Internet, whose discography includes critically acclaimed albums like their debut Purple Naked Ladies, Ego Death, Hive Mind, and Feel Good. Apart from being the bassist for the R&B band, Paige also has two solo albums under his belt that fuses his hip-hop and jazz sounds and highlights why he is one to watch. Paige’s credits include Malia’s “Sunny Day” and “Satisfaction,” Durand Bernarr’s “Unblocked,” and the latest Grammy-winning Beyoncé album on the song “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

With funk and soul influences on his unique neo-flower sound, Flwr Chyld has curated a large R&B following and amassed millions of streams. His notable credits include his EP Iridescent Luv, “Luv 2 U” single, which reached the indie and R&B space and features with artists like Sebastian Mikael, Mia Gladstone, Ego Ella May and more. His most recent debut album Luv n Chaos has been featured on Spotify’s Alternative R&B to Soul Lounge playlists.

The newest additions to Raedio’s music publishing roster mark the company’s continued growth in supporting artists through a wide array of opportunities that catapult their work to the forefront of the industry. Raedio extends itself across media through its record label, publishing, music supervision and podcast divisions by developing culturally relevant, high-quality music and audio content.