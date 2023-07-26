Prescription Songs & Amigo Records Name Diana Sanders As SVP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs and label counterpart Amigo Records announces the recent appointment of Diana Sanders as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Affairs.

Before joining in November 2022, Sanders was a partner at Russ August & Kabat LLP and co-chair of its Music Practice Group. Throughout her career, she has represented music artists, executives, talent management firms and other entertainers in various music and entertainment-related transactions, litigations involving copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, and several other confidential matters.

“We are so lucky as a company to have hired Diana Sanders,” shares Prescription Songs / Amigo Records’ General Manager (GM) Ashlee Gibbs. “In the short time she’s been with us, Diana has become an essential part of the executive team and has contributed to the company’s everyday success and growth. Her attention to detail is exceptional, and dedication to our roster and staff is unmatched. We sincerely look forward to her future at Prescription! She’s simply the best – couldn’t be more grateful for her presence.”

Billboard has recognized Sanders in its 2020 and 2022 “Women in Music Executives” lists and its 2021 and 2022 “Top Music Lawyers” lists. She was also honored by Variety in 2021 as one of “Hollywood’s New Leaders,” a list that highlights top entertainment executives and leaders under 40. Sanders has also been selected a “SuperLawyer Rising Star” in Entertainment Law by Los Angeles Magazine every year since 2018 and named by her peers to the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” lists.

A graduate of Fordham University School of Law cum laude, and Saint John’s University, summa cum laude, Diana began her legal career as an associate at Chadbourne & Parke in New York and moved to Los Angeles in 2014. She has worked at prestigious firms such as Thompson Coburn LLP, DLA Piper LLP and Russ August & Kabat. Between 2019 and 2020, Diana served as the elected President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Barristers/Young Attorneys Section, which consists of over 7,000+ attorneys, and she is admitted to practice law in California and New York.