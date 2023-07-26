Kraft Sports & Entertainment Share An Update On Renovations At Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Officials at Gillette Stadium shared an update on the major renovations currently underway at the sports and entertainment complex.

“When we designed the stadium back in 2002, we intentionally wanted to leave space for other amenities to grow with the building. We know that technology has evolved. We know that fans’ expectations have evolved. … We feel incredibly blessed to that we have the space to allow us to pivot and reinvent ourselves. Fans being at the forefront of everything we do, we believe when they come here to Gillette Stadium starting in September and then going forward, that those coming here for a football game or soccer game or a concert, they’ll feel we’ve committed and reinvested in their experience,” stated Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of KSE.

Upgrades in the works for Gillette include the addition of The Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, a new field-level hospitality area that includes 2,000 feet of outdoor space and 4,000 feet of indoor space. The beer hall includes a central 375 sq. ft. oval bar that will serve Anheuser-Busch products before, during, and after games.

Other new additions to the stadium include the G-P Atrium, which will bridge the East and West Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technologies Suite levels, adding 50,000 square feet for hospitality and functions year-round. The glass-enclosed space will house three HD media walls and a two-tiered outdoor balcony that sits underneath the most prominent upgrade: the new video board.

The new video board will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the U.S. upon completion with a total area of 22,200 square-feet KS&E said. The board spans almost half an acre and is five times larger than the size of the board that previously occupied the stadium’s north end zone.

Gillette Stadium will also feature a new, 22 story lighthouse that includes a 360-degree observation deck for uninterrupted views of the Boston and Providence skylines and can be accessed on non-game days.

Ground was broken on the project in January of 2022 after the completion of the NFL season, and crews have worked around the clock to have it ready for the first Patriots home game.

“We are on track and on schedule to be ready to open at the start of the regular season on September 10,” Ferron said.