Tim McGraw Announces The ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tim McGraw announced plans for his headlining Standing Room Only tour during a special, fans-only preview concert at the famed The Whisky a Go Go nightclub in Los Angeles this week.
Produced by Lie Nation, the tour will hit more than 30 cities across the U.S. next year with shows starting on March 14th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville and concluding on June 27th when McGraw performs at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
The tour will be in support of McGraw’s forthcoming album, Standing Room Only, which is due on Big Machine Records in August.
The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.
For the tour, McGraw will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce, who is riding high after claiming the 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year.
Tim McGraw – Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:
Date – City – Venue
March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center