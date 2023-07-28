Tim McGraw Announces The ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tim McGraw announced plans for his headlining Standing Room Only tour during a special, fans-only preview concert at the famed The Whisky a Go Go nightclub in Los Angeles this week.

Produced by Lie Nation, the tour will hit more than 30 cities across the U.S. next year with shows starting on March 14th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville and concluding on June 27th when McGraw performs at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The tour will be in support of McGraw’s forthcoming album, Standing Room Only, which is due on Big Machine Records in August.

The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.

For the tour, McGraw will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce, who is riding high after claiming the 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year.

Tim McGraw – Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:

Date – City – Venue

March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center