Florence Lao Joins Deezer As General Counsel

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Music streamer Deezer announced the appointment of Florence Lao as General Counsel and Board Secretary.

Lau joins the Deezer’s executive team at the company’s headquarters in Paris and reports directly to the CEO, Jeronimo Folgueira. in her new role, she will provide her expertise in legal, compliance, governance, M&A, financing, and insurance. In her role as Board Secretary, she will collaborate with Chairwoman Iris Knobloch.

“Deezer is leading the way for the future of the music industry, and I’m looking forward to contributing to continued success, together with the talented teams in France and across the globe,” said Florence Lao. “The music landscape is changing quickly, with Deezer playing a key role for its partners, the industry, and fans alike. It’s exciting to have joined the company at such a pivotal time.”

“Florence is a highly skilled and experienced international business lawyer and is a fantastic addition to the Deezer leadership team,” said Jeronimo, CEO, Deezer. “Her work is instrumental to the governance of the company as we continue to grow and keep building strong business partnerships across the world, while evolving our support for the global music industry.”

Lau joins Deezer with substantial experience in international business law. She started her career at Latham & Watkins and later became Deputy General Counsel at Artemis, focusing on M&A and financing transactions.

Most recently, Lao was Group General Counsel at Adisseo, responsible for legal, compliance, governance, M&A, financing, insurance, internal audit, and risk functions. She was also a member of the Adisseo Sustainability Committee.