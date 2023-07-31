Lainey Wilson Performs First Ever Headlining Show At CT’s Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – The superstar slingshot meteor, otherwise known as Country Music singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson, has reached yet another layer in her stratosphere.

With more 2023 Country Music Television (CMT) Award nominations than any other artist, critical acclaim for her turn in the TV show Yellowstone and her house shimmering with the awards won in 2022, it’s hard to believe Wilson hasn’t headlined her own arena show.

However, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer did just that for the first time on Friday (July 28) when she brought her Country With a Flare tour to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, for a sold-out experience.

Wilson posted on her official Instagram (IG) account ahead of her performance and posted clips of her time on the Mohegan stage calling this show “some big boy shit.” She added, “It means the absolute world to me to be able to play my music for y’all, no matter how big or small the crowd is. But I gotta say, doin it in front of a sold-out arena felt pretty dang good.”

Wilson was not naive to what a monumental show it was, posting on IG, “First headlining arena show (check) Now let’s go do some more. Uncasville … thank y’all for a night I’ll never forget. That was unreal.”

On hand to celebrate the milestone with Wilson were her and Mohegan’s team members. Dario Johnson, Director of Venue Management and Talent; Mohegan Sun, General Manager (GM) of Red Light Management; David Klein, President of Mohegan Entertainment; Tom Cantone and Music Agent Austin Mullins from WME. See the picture below.

Cantone said this regarding Wilson performing her first headlining show at Mohegan Sun.

“We have had a string of arena debuts with Walker Hayes, HARDY, Theo Von and now Lainey Wilson. It is a tribute to our venue and the people who run it that the next generation of major stars choose to headline here.”

Wilson, fresh off her tour with country music star Luke Combs was named Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador and most recently joined Wrangler as the fact of their 2023 Fall/Winter women’s collection. Her next tour stop is Chicago’s Grant Park for Lollapalooza on August 3rd.