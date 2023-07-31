Kanye West Reinstated on X Platform, Formerly Known As Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kanye West has been reinstated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and owned by Tesla’s Elon Musk, after a nearly year-long suspension. West, who now goes by the name Ye, was reinstated on Saturday (July 29).

Musk, who owns the X platform, suspended Ye’s account last December after he shared an image combining a swastika and the Star of David, which was promptly removed from the platform. At the time, Musk said Ye had breached a company rule against incitement to violence.

Variety reports that Ye’s account was reinstated after X and Musk received assurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share hateful or antisemitic content.

Known as just Twitter when Musk purchased the platform in October, the CEO described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and would be “very cautious with permanent bans.” However, after he had no choice but to suspend Ye, he said, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” implying it hadn’t been the first time Ye had stepped over the line.

As of today (July 31), Ye’s account on X has 31.6 million followers, but the rapper has not posted to the social media network since reinstatement.

CelebrityAccess has contacted both the X platform and Ye’s representatives for comment.