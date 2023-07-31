Songwriter Jennifer Adan Signs Multi-Level Deal With Reel Muzik Werks

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Platinum songwriter, Jennifer Adan, has signed both an administrative and a songwriting deal with a full-service independent music publisher specializing in music for Film, TV and international rights management company – Reel Muzik Werks. In addition to joining their creative team as a songwriter, she has also signed an administration deal for her previously existing catalog.

Reel Muzik Werks, Teri Nelson Carpenter states, “We are so excited to be working with her and can’t wait to see what she does in the future!”

“I am so excited to be a part of the Reel Muzik Werk family,” expressed Jennifer Adan. “I am so thrilled to have such a great team behind me. ”

At age fifteen, Adan revealed her talent by playing her parents a song she had written for their 25th wedding anniversary. In addition, she let them know she had 100 more songs.

After doing some research, Jennifer joined the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and West Coast Songwriters Association (WCS). Both organizations provided contacts and educated her on the art of songwriting as well as the music business. She submitted to VH1 Song of the Year songwriting contests and won first place in multiple genres over several years.

Through a family friend, she found a songwriting contest by hit songwriter Jeffrey Steele (What Hurts the Most, My Wish, “Raise ‘Em Up.”When the Lights Go Down) and won. She went to Nashville to work with him and meet other talented songwriters, where Steele convinced Adan to make the cross-country move to Nashville, away from her family, in order to follow her dreams. She now celebrates the success of a two-week number-one hit song “She Wouldn’t Be Gone” for Blake Shelton, which has recently gone platinum. In early 2020 she signed with New Rivals Entertainment and works closely with manager Doug Green.