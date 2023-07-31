Alabama Teams With The Oak Ridge Boys To Honor The Gaithers With Historic Vocal Collaboration

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – For the first time, iconic country music groups Alabama and The Oak Ridge Boys have recorded together in-studio. “Jesus and John Wayne,” a new collaborative effort from two of the biggest bands in country music history, pays tribute to gospel music’s most legendary husband and wife songwriting duo, Bill and Gloria Gaither. The song was released to radio today (July 31) and goes for adds on August 28.

Stream/download “Jesus and John Wayne” HERE.

“It was a fun song to record,” said Alabama’s Randy Owen. “Our version with The Oaks singing harmony with us gives this song a strong message.”

“Jesus and John Wayne,” written by the Gaithers (Benjamin Gaither, Bill Gaither, Gloria Gaither and Kim Williams), tells the story of a young man journeying through life, attempting to walk the line between rugged cowboy and sainthood.

“It was an honor to get invited to do a song on Bill and Gloria’s tribute project, especially on such a cool song,” adds Alabama’s Teddy Gentry. “And double-fun to have our Hall of Fame brothers, the fabulous Oak Ridge Boys, join us for the first time on a song!”

For both bands, the thrill of finally recording together is a mutual sentiment.

“It was so exciting to record with Alabama,” shares Duane Allen of The Oaks. “We have all grown up together in the music business and they are some of our very best friends. To record ‘Jesus and John Wayne’ with Alabama, a song written by Bill and Gloria Gaither, is a perfect way to combine the voices and careers of both groups and the writers of this song. We all grew up loving Jesus, and as little boys (we are still little boys at heart!), we also loved John Wayne. I hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed singing with Alabama.”

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)’s Christian Songwriters of the Century Bill and Gloria Gaither have been writing masterpieces since they met over 60 years ago. Their songs have been recorded by countless performers, inspiring people around the world. With the upcoming release of Gaither Tribute, Honoring the Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither, out August 25 via Gaither Music Group (distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group [CCMG] and Universal Music), the historic pairing of these two country music legendary bands on “Jesus and John Wayne” marks the first radio single to drop.

The collaborations of Bill and Gloria have resulted in more than 700 popular gospel songs, including the hymnal standards “Because He Lives” and “He Touched Me.” They have collectively amassed eight Grammy Awards and more than a dozen nominations; have received more than two dozen Gospel Music Association (GMA) DOVE Awards, earning the title “Songwriter of the Year” eight times.