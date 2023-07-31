Paul Reubens, The Actor Best Known As Pee Wee Herman, Dead At 70

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Reubens, the actor, writer, and comedian best known for his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, has passed away after a battle with cancer, a struggle he had chosen to keep private until now. He was 70.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” a spokesperson for Reuben’s

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

A native of Peekskill, New York, Paul Reubens was raised in Sarasota, Florida. He pursued his passion for acting by attending Boston University and later the California Institute of the Arts.

In the 1970s, Paul Reubens began his career as a comedian, gaining recognition through appearances on The Gong Show. It was during his time with the Los Angeles-based improvisational comedy team, The Groundlings, that Reubens, along with fellow members Phil Hartman and John Paragon, brought to life the iconic character of Pee-wee Herman

The success of the show attracted the attention of HBO, who recorded to show as part of their On Location series, and Warner Bros. who partnered with Reubens for his first feature film, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.” Directed by Tim Burton, the film proved to be a moderate financial success, but it developed a cult following for Reubens and his particular brand of comedic mayhem.

Reubens next partnered with CBS for Pee-wee’s Playhouse, a live action weekly show aimed at children and which put a post modernist twist on the format established by shows such as Howdy Doody and Captain Kangaroo.

Following the success of ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show,’ Paul Reubens collaborated with CBS to create ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse,’ a live-action weekly show that brought a post-modern twist to the format established by classic children’s shows. The show ran for six years and featured guest stars like Phil Hartman and Lawrence Fishburne, with a theme song performed by an uncredited Cyndi Lauper.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Reubens faced legal issues and personal challenges, but he returned to the big screen in 1999, with a role in Ted Demme’s 2001 drug drama ‘Blow.’ Despite facing adversity, he continued to contribute to the entertainment industry, including the 2016 film ‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday’ and appearances on television shows such as ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Blacklist,’ and ‘Gotham,’ among others.