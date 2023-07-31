Premier Music Group Welcomes George Drakoulias as Partner & Creative Director

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music supervisor George Drakoulias has joined the music strategy and supervision company Premier Music Group (“Premier”) as Partner and Creative Director. Drakoulias will open Premier’s new Los Angeles office this summer.

Drakoulias, most recently, was the music supervisor on the movie Barbie, but his career began at Def Jam Records as one of founder Rick Rubin’s early hires. He has worked on film supervision and TV series such as Super 8, The Batman, Marriage Story, Severance, Never Let Me Go, School Of Rock, The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, Zoolander, Little Fockers, and the Hangover movie series.

Premier CEO Josh Deutsch commented, “George is a legend in our business, and I’ve admired his impeccable creative and commercial instincts for years. His body of production and supervision work, exceptional artistry and deep relationships in music and entertainment make him the ideal partner at this key point in PREMIER’s growth.”

Ppremier Creative Director Randall Poster said: “George and I have been working together for years. He loves movies and music as much as anyone I know, and brings that passion into every operation and project he takes on. He has produced some of my favorite records, the first two Black Crowes albums, the Jayhawks many more. He’s been anchoring our West Coast operation for years and I couldn’t be more excited to have him join us in a more substantial way. He knows the whole team here since they started as interns and has been a constant resource and champion.”

Drakoulias added, “I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Premier team. Randy and I have been running around together, working on movies and record projects for forever. He has been the most exquisite guide into the world of music supervision. I’ve come to rely on the support of the Premier team, Meghan Currier, Winslow Bright, Milena Erke and Ian Herbert for years, since they were interns actually, and love and respect them all. JOSH and I grew up together in the record business. Now finally a full-fledged member of the organization, I look forward to expanding their West Coast presence and working with my friends.”