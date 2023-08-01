Believe and Tunecore Study Looks At How DIY Musicians View and Use Artificial Intelligence (AI)

(HYPEBOT) – A new survey by Believe and subsidiary TuneCore of 1558 self-releasing artists from 10+ countries examined the use of and attitudes toward artificial intelligence in the independent music community.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder and CEO of Believe also outlined the “4 Responsibility principles” that the companies use to assess AI and Generative AI opportunities: consent, control, compensation, and transparency.”

Key AI in Music Report findings

AI is in an early and rapid adoption phase among indie artists, with 50% aware of AI vs 39% unaware.

27% of all respondents have already used AI Music tools and see an overall positive outlook for the future of AI in music.

Artists are most interested in using AI during the creative process or in helping with marketing & developing their fanbase.

50% are willing to make their music available for machine learning while also believing in a responsible approach

35% of survey respondents identified themselves as Pop artists, 29% as Hip-Hop artists, 29% as Rock artists, and 26% as Electronic artists. 57% said that they’d been making music for 10 or more years.

“As AI continues to be a conversation topic across creative industries, we sought to engage directly with independent artists to determine their awareness of AI and how they’re most interested in engaging with it,” said Tunecore CEO Andreea Gleeson. “TuneCore’s main priorities lie in the interests of our artists, so the responses to this survey will help us enable them to utilize AI on our platform with consent, control, transparency, and fair monetary compensation.”

The survey results are summarized in the infographic below and the full “AI in Music Report” and underlying data can be downloaded free here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.