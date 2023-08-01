Hull’s Bonus Arena Gets New Name as Five-Year Naming Partnership Announced

HULL, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Hull’s largest indoor entertainment venue has a new name. The Bonus Arena becomes Connexin Live today (August 1) after a five-year partnership was agreed between venue operator ASM Global and the city-based broadband company.

The 3,500-capacity venue has welcomed global music giants, including Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Deacon Blue, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Bryan Adams, having first opened in 2018.

Sean Paul, Noel Gallagher, The Waterboys and Jimmy Carr will be among the first to perform as the rebrand is revealed.

Sam Ryder, the venue’s recently announced new General Manager (GM), said: “We are delighted to form this new partnership with a hugely successful and ambitious company in Connexin. The venue has proved to be an incredible success over the last five years, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Hull and East Yorkshire to see iconic, world class artists. I am looking forward to working alongside Connexin over the next few years and making many more memories at Connexin Live.”

Connexin co-Founder and CEO Furqan Alamgir said: “Through our products, services and partnerships, we are proud to connect people to the things they love. While high profile sponsorships such as this one will help us grow our brand awareness, they also enable us to share our success with the community, without whom our growth would never have been possible.

Connexin has also moved to a new headquarters in the city, having made a run of acquisitions to accelerate growth following major backing being secured.

Extending a warm welcome to Connexin, Chris Bray, ASM Global’s European president said: “We have an incredible portfolio of venues here in the UK, located in thriving parts of the country. Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit. We have bold and exciting plans for Connexin Live so it’s our pleasure to have the Connexin team joining us on this journey, innovating and elevating the live entertainment experience for all.”