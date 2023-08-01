Interscope Geffen A&M Announces Multiple Executive Marketing Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope Geffen A&M announced the promotion of four executives to senior marketing roles at the record label. I

The round of promotions includes Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, who was promoted to Executive Vice President/Head Digital Marketing. In his new role at Interscope Geffen A&M, Alvarez-Smikle will lead digital marketing for the label’s roster of hip-hop and R&B artists. He most recently served as head of digital marketing for the label’s urban division.

Laura Carter has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Head of Urban Marketing. She most recently served as SVP, Head of Urban Marketing at Interscope Records. In her newly elevated role, Carter will continue to oversee marketing across Interscope’s successful roster of hip-hop and R&B artists.

Chris Mortimer, who was most recently IGAM’s SVP of Digital Marketing, has been named Executive Vice President of Digital Marketing. In his newly elevated role, he will lead the label’s digital marketing initatives on behalf of the label’s roster of pop and rock artists.

Daniel Sena has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Head of Strategic Marketing at the label after serving as SVP of Strategic Marketing at Interscope. In his new role he will continue to oversee brand partnerships across Interscope’s diverse group of artists.

“Each of these executives has built teams that create consistent opportunities for our artists to build and nurture their fan bases,” said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M. “These promotions reflect how important their work is as we continue to build upon our platform to move culture through music.”