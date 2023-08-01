Songhay Taylor Named Estate Manager At Primary Wave, Chris Green Promoted To New Marketing Role

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Primary Wave Music announced the hire of Songhay Taylor, who joins the company Estate Marketing Manager for the James Brown and Prince estates, and will report to Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Lowenberg.

In his new role at Primary Wave, Taylor, who is based in Los Angeles, will act as the primary liaison between Primary Wave and their estate partners and will oversee marketing strategy and execution of campaigns on behalf of the James Brown and Prince estates.

Prior to joining Primary Wave, Taylor held the role of Global Marketing Manager for Universal Music Group’s Urban Catalog Division. Throughout his career, he has worked in a variety of marketing and commercial roles for companies including BMG, EMI, and Capitol Music Group.

“We are thrilled to have Songhay join the Primary Wave team,” said Lowenberg. “We look forward to the undeniable passion and marketing expertise that he will bring to our artist estates and growing music catalog.”

Primary Wave also announced the promotion of current team member Christopher Green. Green, who was most recently Executive Assistant to Primary Wave’s Chief Content Officer Natalia Nastaskin, will move into the role of Content Development Manager.

Green, who is based in New York, will oversee development of content for Primary Wave’s vast catalog of legendary and iconic songs across film, television, live stage, and audio-first platforms.

“I’m inspired to draw stories from our legendary catalog which translate to film, television, and stage and which not only speak to legions of existing fans, but which will also engage new generations of fans and followers.”